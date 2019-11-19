Metro Lion found in Lagos residence drugged, evacuated – Newtelegraph

Officials of the Lagos State Task Force, in conjunction with Veterinary doctors from the Lagos Ministry of Agriculture, have succeeded in moving the lion found at a private home around Victoria Island to a zoo in Omu Resorts, Lekki.

There had been palpable fear at No. 229, Muri Okunola …

