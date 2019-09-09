Barcelona striker, Lionel Messi has been unveiled as the highest-rated player in FIFA 20.
The 32-year-old Argentine star was awarded with a 94 rating and pipped arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar to the top spot. Ronaldo was awarded 93 while Neymar Jr. was rated 92......
read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/303Kqqa
