Sports Lionel Messi having more Ballon d’Or wins than Cristiano Ronaldo is ‘really annoying’ – Juventus coach, Maurizio Sarri says – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Last year, Lionel Messi won his sixth Ballon d’Or and broke ties with his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo after they dominated the prestigious annual honour for the last decade.

Maurizio Sarri, the coach of Juventus has now said that he is not happy that Lionel Messi has won the coveted …

messi.JPG

read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Ty01ii

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[60]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top