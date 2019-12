Barcelona star, Lionel Messi, has opened the lids on sharing the locker room with Samuel Eto'o, with the Argentine making a lovely revelation about his first conversation with the Cameroonian legend.Messi joined Barcelona in 2004 as a brilliant youngster oblivious of his greatness, and then moved on to become the...read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2ZqIIAy Get More Nigeria Sports News