A lioness killed the father of her three cubs at the Indianapolis Zoo this week.
In a statement Friday, Indianapolis zoo staff said they heard "an unusual amount of roaring" at the lions' outdoor yard early Monday morning.....
Read more via CNN – https://ift.tt/2ypY4J2
Get More Nigeria Metro News
In a statement Friday, Indianapolis zoo staff said they heard "an unusual amount of roaring" at the lions' outdoor yard early Monday morning.....
Read more via CNN – https://ift.tt/2ypY4J2
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[33]