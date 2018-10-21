Metro Lioness kills the father of her 3 cubs at Indianapolis Zoo – CNN

#1
A lioness killed the father of her three cubs at the Indianapolis Zoo this week.
In a statement Friday, Indianapolis zoo staff said they heard "an unusual amount of roaring" at the lions' outdoor yard early Monday morning.....



Read more via CNN – https://ift.tt/2ypY4J2

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[33]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top