World Liquidity crisis forces Air Namibia to alter flight operations – Ventures Africa

#1
Air Namibia is being forced to scale down on regional and domestic routes due to a liquidity crisis that stems from an ongoing court case against the now-defunct Belgian carrier, Challenge Air.

The legal tussle with the liquidated European-based airline, which is demanding N$400 million, springs from a …



Read more via Ventures Africa – http://bit.ly/2ZdYRru

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[39]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top