Air Namibia is being forced to scale down on regional and domestic routes due to a liquidity crisis that stems from an ongoing court case against the now-defunct Belgian carrier, Challenge Air.
The legal tussle with the liquidated European-based airline, which is demanding N$400 million, springs from a …
Read more via Ventures Africa – http://bit.ly/2ZdYRru
Get more World News
The legal tussle with the liquidated European-based airline, which is demanding N$400 million, springs from a …
Read more via Ventures Africa – http://bit.ly/2ZdYRru
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[39]