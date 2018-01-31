Submit Post Advertise

World LIST: 10 Wealthiest Countries in the World

Discussion in 'World News' started by RemmyAlex, Jan 31, 2018 at 9:34 AM. Views count: 257

    The United States is the most wealthiest $62,584 billion held in the country in 2017, a new report reveals.

    According to New World Wealth, a global wealth intelligence and market research company, The United States is followed far by the Republic of China with 24,803 billion.

    Indians hold more assets in their country than those living in other wealth hotspots like France, Canada, Australia and Italy.

    Total wealth refers to the fortunes owned by all the individuals living in each state or city, and it includes cash, property, stocks and business interests. It doesn’t include government funds.

    In the United States, privately held assets amounted to $62,584 billion, the highest in the world, followed by China, with $24,803 billion, Japan ($19,522 billion), United Kingdom ($9,919 billion) and Germany ($9,660 billion).

    Here are the list of 10 wealthiest countries in the world by total wealth held, 2017

    1. United States: $62,584 billion

    2. China: 24,803 billion

    3. Japan $19,522 billion

    4. United Kingdom: $9,919 billion

    5. Germany: $9,660 billion

    6. India: $8,230 billion

    7. France: $6,649 billion

    8. Canada: $6,393 billion

    9. Australia: $6,142 billio

    10. Italy: $4,276 billion
     
