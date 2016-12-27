Here's the list of players who have scored the highest number of players in the premier league so far: Diego Costa (Chelsea) - 13 goals Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) - 12 goals (1 penalty included) Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) - 12 goals Sergio Kun Aguero (Manchester City) - 10 goals (3 penalties included) Romelu Lukaku (Everton)- 10 goals Eden Hazard (Chelsea) - 9 goals (2 penalties included) Michail Antonio (West Ham) - 8 goals Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) - 8 goals (2 penalties included) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) - 8 goals (3 penalties included) Sadio Mane (Liverpool) - 8 goals Theo Walcott (Arsenal) - 8 goals