Submit Post Advertise

Sports [LIST] Highest Goal Scorers in the Premier League

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by Lequte, Dec 27, 2016 at 10:23 AM. Views count: 44

Tags:
  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    Here's the list of players who have scored the highest number of players in the premier league so far:

    1. Diego Costa (Chelsea) - 13 goals
    2. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) - 12 goals (1 penalty included)
    3. Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) - 12 goals
    4. Sergio Kun Aguero (Manchester City) - 10 goals (3 penalties included)
    5. Romelu Lukaku (Everton)- 10 goals
    6. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) - 9 goals (2 penalties included)
    7. Michail Antonio (West Ham) - 8 goals
    8. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) - 8 goals (2 penalties included)
    9. Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) - 8 goals (3 penalties included)
    10. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) - 8 goals
    11. Theo Walcott (Arsenal) - 8 goals
     

    Attached Files:

    Lequte, Dec 27, 2016 at 10:23 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments