Here are the names of Nigerians; politicians, pastors and businessmen who fly on a private jet to their various destinations.They are:A former governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, he purchased a second jet around May 2014. Reportedly a brand-new Bombadier Global Express XRS valued at $50 million (N10 billion), it is believed the jet was extensively used during the 2015 presidential campaigns which later saw to the victory of Muhammadu Buhari.A billionaire and one of the few Nigerians on Forbes list, he is the former governor of Abia State and chairman of the conglomerate, Slok Group. Kalu tops the chart of private jet owners in Nigeria – he has five, the largest private jet fleet in Nigeria, and in the early hours of Thursday, 18th September 2014, his fifth jet, a Gulfstream G650, made its maiden entry into the Nigerian airspace after it touched down at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.Sheriff is the former governor of Borno State with a total of four jets.He is the General Overseer of the Winners Chapel, one of Nigeria’s most popular churches and he has a total of four jetsHe is the richest black in the world and he has two jets.He is the second richest man in Nigeria and has three private jetsHe is the head of the Redeemed Church of God and owns a Gulfstream GIV (N707EA) registered as E. Adeboye / Emmanuel Aviation.The richest woman in Nigeria owns a Bombardier Express business jet (Bombardier Global Express XRS (VP-CEO).The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria. He owns a Bombardier jet (registered as Bombardier Challenger 601 (N431CB) which he said was a giftA billionaire businessman, he is also an owner of a private jet (Gulfstream GIV (N52MK). Indimi is the founder and chairman of Oriental Energy Resources, a privately-held Nigerian oil exploration and production company.- Nigerian politician who served as the 5th Governor of Rivers State from 2007 to 2015. He was re-elected for a second term on 26 April 2011. he is currently serving as Minister of transportation for the Buhari's led administration.– Nigerian lawyer and politician who was Governor of Akwa Ibom State of Nigeria from 29 May 2007 to 29 May 2015. He is also a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Senate's Minority Leader.Others are:– Jide Omokore is a businessman from Kogi State in the Middle Belt region of Nigeria. Omokore has business interests that span oil trading and exploration, marine, haulage services, steel, dredging engineering and property development.CEO of capital oil, one of Nigeria's largest distributor of petroleum productscommonly referred to as T. B. Joshua, is a Nigerian preacher. He is the leader and founder of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations, a religious organisation that runs the Emmanuel TV television station from Lagos, Nigeria- Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, a fast growing, life changing church committed to “raising role models".- Nigerian clergyman, the Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre in London.- is a lawyer, politician, businessman, and philanthropist in Nigeria. He is the chairman and chief executive officer of Global Fleet Group, a diversified conglomerate based in Nigeria