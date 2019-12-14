As President Muhammadu Buhari’s war against corruption rages on, some former public officers being probed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices & Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) have had their funds or assets forfeited to the federal government, either temporarily or permanently.....
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2PH8MTs
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2PH8MTs
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[58]