Politics List Of Bills Buhari Refused To Sign Into Law Since 2015 – Tori News

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari has on Thursday, declined assent to five more bills passed and sent to him by the National Assembly to sign into law.

This is coming less than eight days after rejecting five bills passed by the upper legislative chamber....



Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2JQ8l9B

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[81]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top