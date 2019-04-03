Business List Of Businesses That Are Eligible For Bank Of Industry Loan – Nairaland

#1
Yes, it is true that the Bank of Industry (BOI) was established by the Federal Government of Nigeria with the mandate of providing financial assistance (Loan) for the establishment of large, medium and small projects.

However, not all business are qualified to seek loan from the bank. They have …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2OLgdbc

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[43]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top