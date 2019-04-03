Yes, it is true that the Bank of Industry (BOI) was established by the Federal Government of Nigeria with the mandate of providing financial assistance (Loan) for the establishment of large, medium and small projects.
However, not all business are qualified to seek loan from the bank. They have …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2OLgdbc
Get more: Nigeria Business News
However, not all business are qualified to seek loan from the bank. They have …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2OLgdbc
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[43]