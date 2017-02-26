Submit Post Advertise

Politics List of Items DSS Found in Gabriel Suswam's House

Discussion in 'Political News' started by kemi, Feb 26, 2017 at 8:43 PM. Views count: 317

Tags:
  1. kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    A former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, has been arrested by the Department of State Services, DSS.

    images (8).jpg

    The ex-governor was arrested over items recovered inside in a building in Abuja, reportedly belonging to him.

    Below are items recovered from the building according to DSS:
    (i) Glock pistol with two (2) magazines and a total of Twenty-Nine (29) rounds of ammunition;
    (ii) Mini-Uzi with two (2) magazines containing 10 rounds and 4 rounds respectively;
    (iii) Forty-two (42) extra rounds of ammunition contained in a pack; and
    (iv) One (1) AK-47.

    Other items recovered include:
    i. Twenty-one (21) Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) and one (1) Offer of Statutory Right of Occupancy;
    ii. Twenty-three (23) Luxury designer watches; and
    iii. Forty-five (45) keys to various exotic cars.
     
    kemi, Feb 26, 2017 at 8:43 PM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments

  2. Oluogunjobi

    Oluogunjobi Social Member Curators

    @Samguine's former governor... Somebody's father. ;)
     
    Oluogunjobi, Feb 26, 2017 at 8:52 PM
    #2