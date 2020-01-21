See Full List of restricted roads for Motorcycle and tricycle in Lagos Complied by Lagos Traffic Advocates *MAJOR HIGHWAYS*
1. Lagos Ibadan Expressway
2. Apapa Oshodi Expressway
3. Oworoshoki Oshodi Expressway
4. Lagos Ikorodu Expressway
5. Lagos Abeokuta Expressway
6. Babangida Bouleverde
7. Eti-Osa Lekki Epe Expressway
8. Lagos Badagry Express
9. Funsho Williams Avenue
10. Agege motor …
