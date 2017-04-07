Submit Post Advertise

World List of Nations Strongly Backing Donald Trump's Syria Attack

Discussion in 'World News' started by Lequte, Apr 7, 2017

    US President Donald Trump's air strike on an air force base in Syria in retaliation for a chemical attack on civilians has generated a lot of international interests.

    Here's a list of nations strongly backing the attack:

    • United Kingdom
    • Australia
    • Israel
    • Turkey
    • Saudi Arabia
    • Japan
    • New Zealand
    Germany said the attack was "understandable." Indonesia has a cautious approach. Foreign ministry spokesman Armanatha Nasir said Indonesia is "concerned with unilateral actions by any parties, including the use of Tomahawk missiles, in responding to the chemical weapon attack tragedy in Syria."
     

