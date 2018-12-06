  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Entertainment Listen: “Bon Soir” By Falz Featuring Olu Maintain – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

Falz the Bahd Guy has released a new track, Bon Soir, featuring the Yahooze crooner-Olu Maintain.

This song his a blend of French and English lyrics. The Sweet Boy Association president, Falz, definitely is sure to get you moving with Bon Soir. The post …


via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2BUMqZ7

