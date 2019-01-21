Politics LISTEN: Amaechi praises Obasanjo in new audio, says he’s the only true Nigerian – TheCable

Featured Thread #1
Rotimi Amaechi, director general of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, has described former president Olusegun Obasanjo as a patriot.

The former Rivers governor said Obasanjo is the only Nigerian that loves the country. Amaechi, who is the minister of transportation, made the remark in an audio clip released by …



Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2AQtXf1

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
[120]
NEWSLETTER

NEWSLETTER

Member
#2
#2
PROMO!!! PURCHASE DANGOTE CEMENT DIRECT FROM THE FACTORY AT A PROMO PRICE OF 13OO NAIRA PER BAG AND HAVE IT DELIVERED TO YOU ANYWHERE IN NIGERIA.

THIS IS ONLY FOR CUSTOMERS THAT ARE BUYING FROM 1OO BAGS,TRAILER LOADS OF 6OO BAGS, 9OO BAGS AND ABOVE.RICE IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR 1O,OOO NAIRA PER 5OKG BAG.

CONTACT THE MARKETING MANAGER ( SHEHU ABUBAKAR) ON
O 8 1 3 3 5 4 9 O 5 5 FOR BOOKINGS AND ENQUIRIES.
 

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top