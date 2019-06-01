The Egyptian became the fifth African to score in a final of the Champions League after his strike against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday Mohamed Salah has joined Rabah Madjer, Samuel Eto’o, Didier Drogba and Sadio Mane as the only Africans to …
read more via Football News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com – http://bit.ly/2WfpKOW
---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
read more via Football News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com – http://bit.ly/2WfpKOW
---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[30]