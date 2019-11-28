Sports Liverpool come from one goal down to avoid 2nd Champions League defeat at Anfield – Legit.ng

#1
Dejan Lovren's header in the second half was all defending champions Liverpool needed to avoid their second Champions League group game defeat this campaign.

It would be recalled that the Premier League giants kicked off their title defence....

dejan.jpg

read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2Ou5io6

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[91]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top