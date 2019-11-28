Dejan Lovren's header in the second half was all defending champions Liverpool needed to avoid their second Champions League group game defeat this campaign.
It would be recalled that the Premier League giants kicked off their title defence....
read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2Ou5io6
Get More Nigeria Sports News
It would be recalled that the Premier League giants kicked off their title defence....
read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2Ou5io6
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[91]