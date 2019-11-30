Sports Liverpool go 11 points clear off Man City in the Premier League following victory over Brighton – Legit.ng

#1
Liverpool vs Bournemouth ended 2-1 in favour of the Reds as Jurgen Klopp's side extended their lead over Man City with 11 points.

Virgil Van Dijk scored two first half headers as Lewis Dunk scored a free-kick shortly after Alisson....


read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2DyQC0p

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[5]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top