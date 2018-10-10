Sports Liverpool star Bobby Adekanye ready for Super Eagles – pulse.ng

#1
Born in Ibadan Nigeria, Bobby Adekanye is the latest prodigy to be linked to switch his allegiance and represent the Super Eagles.

Liverpool winger Bobby Adekanye is reportedly ready to commit his future to the Super Eagles of Nigeria snubbing the Netherlands. …



