The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has written to Fifa for an explanation of its missing votes for the Best Fifa Men’s Player award.
The EFA says that Pharaohs’ acting coach Shawky Gharib and captain Ahmed Elmohamady placed votes for Liverpool’s Mohamed …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2mKAHH9
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The EFA says that Pharaohs’ acting coach Shawky Gharib and captain Ahmed Elmohamady placed votes for Liverpool’s Mohamed …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2mKAHH9
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[67]