Liverpool on Saturday surprisingly lost to Swansea at the Anfield in a 5 goal thriller. Swansea were in the relegation zone and the win lifts them to the 17th position, two points above Crystal Palace who are 18th. Llorente netted twice in the first 7 minutes of the second half to put the visitors up before Firminho immediately answered back with a goal in the 55th minute. He made things level in the 69th minute with a header and it seems Liverpool would go on to win the game. However, the opposite was the case as Sigurdsson smashed into the net after Klavan fumbled a shot from Tom Caroll. The visitors held on to secure a worthy 3 points despite having less than 30% possession in the game.