Arsenal are looking to bounce back after they lost 1-0 to Stoke last time out while Liverpool looks to continue a good start to the season. Below is the starting line up for the big encounter: Arsenal team to face Liverpool Arsenal: Cech, Holding, Koscielny, Monreal, Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ozil, Welbeck, Sanchez. Subs: Lacazette, Giroud, Ospina, Walcott, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Coquelin. Liverpool team to face Arsenal Liverpool: Karius, Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno, Can, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane. Subs: Milner, Sturridge, Grujic, Klavan, Solanke, Ward, Alexander-Arnold.