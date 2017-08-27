Submit Post Advertise

    Arsenal are looking to bounce back after they lost 1-0 to Stoke last time out while Liverpool looks to continue a good start to the season.

    Below is the starting line up for the big encounter:


    Arsenal team to face Liverpool

    Arsenal: Cech, Holding, Koscielny, Monreal, Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ozil, Welbeck, Sanchez.

    Subs: Lacazette, Giroud, Ospina, Walcott, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Coquelin.


    Liverpool team to face Arsenal

    Liverpool: Karius, Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno, Can, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

    Subs: Milner, Sturridge, Grujic, Klavan, Solanke, Ward, Alexander-Arnold.
     
