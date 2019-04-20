Metro Lizzy, drug abused teenager not our student – Caleb School – Vanguard News

#1
Caleb International School Lagos, has dissociated itself from Lizzy, a drug abused teenager, whose story was circulated on the social media and currently at the Freedom Foundation Rehabilitation, Lekki.

Mr Elvis Otobo, PRO, Caleb Schools , Miss Adeshola Bello of Freedom Foundation Rehabilitation Centre ,Lekki Lagos on the …



Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2KTQXBm

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top