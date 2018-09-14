The Charge d’ Affaires of China Embassy in Nigeria, Lin Jing, says China is not a Father Christmas, but rather, looking for a win-win partnership with Africa and Nigeria.
Mr Jing made this declaration on Thursday in Abuja at a roundtable on the Review Dialogue …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Nd0KU2
Get more World News
Mr Jing made this declaration on Thursday in Abuja at a roundtable on the Review Dialogue …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Nd0KU2
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[72]