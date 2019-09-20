The Kirikasamma Local Government Area in Jigawa state, has enacted a law banning men and women from meeting in any part of the local government at night.The leader of the local government’s councillors, Sa’idu Marma, who spoke to newsmen after the law was enacted in a ceremony attended by Imams, said it became important to enact the law following growing complaints from parents about incidences of out of wedlock pregnancies allegedly due to the night meetings and discussion between members of the opposite sex in the area. According to him, fornication and unwanted pregnancy among girls is a major challenge bedeviling the council area