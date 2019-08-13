The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi state, Sam Uhuotu, has raised an alarm over alleged kidnap of the local government chairman in Okene, Musa Adelabu, who is a member of the PDP.
The state chairman who confirmed the abduction in a statement sent to journalists...
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2KvWPyF
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The state chairman who confirmed the abduction in a statement sent to journalists...
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2KvWPyF
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]