JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Local govt chairman reportedly kidnapped in Kogi state – Legit.ng

#1
The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi state, Sam Uhuotu, has raised an alarm over alleged kidnap of the local government chairman in Okene, Musa Adelabu, who is a member of the PDP.

The state chairman who confirmed the abduction in a statement sent to journalists...

pdp news.jpg

Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2KvWPyF

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top