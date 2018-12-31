Metro Local hunters ‘chase Boko Haram fighters’ from Yobe town – TheCable

#1
Suspected Boko Haram fighters who invaded Buni- Gari, a town in Yobe state, got more than they bargained for when some hunters engaged them in a fierce battle on Sunday.

A resident of the town who disclosed this to TheCable said the insurgents struck around 5pm. He said though …



Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2SxKICU

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top