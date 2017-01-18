Submit Post Advertise

Louis van Gaal: I Have Not Retired, I'm on a Sabbatical

    Ex Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal has reacted to reports saying he has retired from football coaching.

    Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf on Monday reported that Van Gaal ended his coaching career, with the sudden death of his son-in-law influencing his decision.

    However, he has denied the claims, although retiring was a possibility. It is not "definitive" he said.

    He also said he had turned down the opportunity to coach struggling Spanish club Valencia last month.

    "Whether I continue or not will also depend on the offers I get," he added.

    "I've coached many clubs and I think it's very difficult to improve on that level of clubs.

    "It's not true that I've retired, not at this moment, but I'll decide at the end of my sabbatical, next June or July."
     

