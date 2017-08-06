Southern Europe has been hit by a 'Lucifer', a deadly heatwave causing temperatures to rise above 109F in many countries, including Croatia, Spain and Italy. A lot of popular vacation destinations have warned tourists to stay in a shade and carry water with the at all times In Italy, the heatwave, nicknamed 'Lucifer' by locals, has caused a 15 per cent spike in admissions to hospital emergency units and forecasters see no respite coming before early next week. Police confirmed that a woman died when her car was swept off by an avalanche of water and mud as heatstroke swept the Italian Alps The tragedy happened overnight at the ski resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo in the Dolomites range in the northeast of the country.