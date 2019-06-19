advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sports Luis Enrique: Ramos offers support to departing Spain coach – Vanguard News

#1
Sergio Ramos paid tribute on Wednesday to Luis Enrique, who has stepped down as Spain coach for personal reasons and will be replaced by his assistant Robert Moreno.

Ramos-Enrique Luis Enrique said in a statement he was resigning “due to the reasons which had prevented me from fulfilling …

ramos.JPG

read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2KtTIZh

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[74]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top