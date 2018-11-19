FIFA Best player Luka Modric was not in a happy mood after losing to England in the Nations League, but predicted that they have abright future ahead of them.
Luka Modric was the difference in the World Cup semi-final when Croatia faced England this summer, taking control of the …
read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2BfV2sP
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Luka Modric was the difference in the World Cup semi-final when Croatia faced England this summer, taking control of the …
read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2BfV2sP
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[76]