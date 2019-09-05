A group of Inter Milan fans claim Cagliari supporters were showing Romelu Lukaku a form of "respect" when they aimed monkey chants at him on Sunday.
Lukaku, who moved from Manchester United to Inter in the summer, was subjected to the racist abuse after scoring the winner in a …
read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2LqlCU8
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Lukaku, who moved from Manchester United to Inter in the summer, was subjected to the racist abuse after scoring the winner in a …
read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2LqlCU8
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[70]