Romelu Lukaku announced his arrival at Old Trafford by scoring twice on his Premier League debut for Manchester United as they embarrassed West Ham. Jose Mourinho's team were a constant threat against a poor Hammers side, offering excitement and encouragement to their supporters on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season. Lukaku, a £75m summer signing from Everton, put the Red Devils ahead with a rising drive off the post after racing onto Marcus Rashford's pass. The Belgium international doubled the lead after half-time, glancing in a header from Henrikh Mkhitaryan's inswinging free-kick. United teenager Rashford curled against the inside of Joe Hart's left-hand post before substitute Anthony Martial ended the match as a contest with a slick finish. There was still time for a fourth, however, as Paul Pogba curled in from distance.