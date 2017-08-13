Submit Post Advertise

Lukaku Scores Twice as Man Utd Thrash Westham

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by kemi, Aug 13, 2017 at 6:22 PM.

    Romelu Lukaku announced his arrival at Old Trafford by scoring twice on his Premier League debut for Manchester United as they embarrassed West Ham.

    Jose Mourinho's team were a constant threat against a poor Hammers side, offering excitement and encouragement to their supporters on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season.

    Lukaku, a £75m summer signing from Everton, put the Red Devils ahead with a rising drive off the post after racing onto Marcus Rashford's pass.

    The Belgium international doubled the lead after half-time, glancing in a header from Henrikh Mkhitaryan's inswinging free-kick.

    United teenager Rashford curled against the inside of Joe Hart's left-hand post before substitute Anthony Martial ended the match as a contest with a slick finish.

    There was still time for a fourth, however, as Paul Pogba curled in from distance.
     
