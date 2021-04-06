Chinedu Iroka
Lupita Nyong’o opens up on what She’ll Miss Most about Chadwick Boseman on “The Ellen Show”
Lupita Nyong’o opened up about her “Black Panther” co-star Chadwick Boseman and how she’ll miss his leadership when filming begins on the next instalment of the franchise on “The Ellen Show“. She says: Wow, it’s still so hard for me to come to terms with his passing. I mean, his leadership, he...
