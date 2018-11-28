Sports Lyon Are One Of The Toughest Teams I’ve Faced – Pep Guardiola – 360Nobs.com

#1
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola described Lyon as one of the toughest sides he has ever faced after they held his side to a 2-2 Champions League draw on Tuesday.

Sergio Aguero’s late equaliser booked City’s place in the last 16, but they had to work hard for their point against the dangerous French …



read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2DOvHI6

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top