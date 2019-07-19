JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment Lyta Begs Olamide To Forgive Him (Video) – Information Nigeria

#1
Ex-YBNL musical act, Lyta had an interview with media personality, Dotun on cool Fm where he sought for the forgiveness of his former boss, Olamide for leaving the record label.

The young Nigerian Alté singer revealed that he had also reached out to veteran singer, Pasuma to beg on …


via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2JSBhdS

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[68]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top