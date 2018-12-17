The French government was on Sunday hoping the sharp drop in “yellow vest” demonstrators signalled an end to the biggest crisis of Emmanuel Macron’s presidency, but conceded “mistakes” had been made.
Around 66,000 people turned out again on Saturday across France
Continue reading "Macron’s Govt Admits To Mistakes Over ‘Yellow Vest’ Protests – Channels Television"
Get more World News
Around 66,000 people turned out again on Saturday across France
Continue reading "Macron’s Govt Admits To Mistakes Over ‘Yellow Vest’ Protests – Channels Television"
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[64]