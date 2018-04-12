France’s President Emmanuel Macron says he has "proof" that the Syrian government attacked the town of Douma with chemical weapons last weekend.
He said he would decide "in due course" whether to strike Syria.
Western states are thought to be preparing for missile strikes in response to the alleged attack.
In Russia, Syria’s main military ally, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov urged against "any steps which could lead to an escalation of tensions".
