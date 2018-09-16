  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

World Macron Walks Back On Pledge To End ‘Exit Tax’ On High Earners – Channels Television

#1
France will keep a less restrictive version of its “exit tax” on wealthy people who take assets out of the country, and not completely scrap it as President Emmanuel Macron pledged earlier this year.

The 30 per cent levy was introduced by former president Nicolas Sarkozy....



Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2NKJMMa

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[92]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top