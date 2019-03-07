“I made a promise and a vow that if APC won the presidential election or even if it failed, I would trek from Birnin Kebbi to Abuja. I am doing it for my party the APC and I am doing it because of Buhari our president,” he said.​

A 25-year-old boy, Tukur Aliyu, an indigene of Argungu local government of Kebbi State has commenced trekking from Birnin-Kebbi to Abuja, to celebrate the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the last presidential election.Shortly before embarking on his journey yesterday March 6th, Aliyu told newsmen that he had vowed to trek for President Buhari and the APC if they win or lose the presidential election. He saidAliyu who only carried a small bag containing one bowl of garri, some sugar, beans cake and a total cash of N1,500 as his basic requirement for the long trip, also said when he finally reaches Abuja, he would be glad if he could see President Buhari to congratulate him on his re-election.