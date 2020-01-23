eal Madrid fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Levante on Saturday, dropping off the top of the La Liga standings.
Worse of all, they appear also to have lost the services of forward Eden Hazard, who picked up an old injury....
read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2HLG2oS
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Worse of all, they appear also to have lost the services of forward Eden Hazard, who picked up an old injury....
read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2HLG2oS
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]