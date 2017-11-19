Submit Post Advertise

Sports Madrid 10 Points Behind Barca After Derby Halt

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by Jamaz, Nov 19, 2017 at 9:34 AM.

    Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid slipped 10 points behind Barcelona at the top of La Liga as a Madrid derby short on chances finished 0-0 at Atletico’s Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.


    Earlier, Barca also weren’t at their best but Luis Suarez’s double ended a five-game goal drought for the Uruguayan and Paulinho’s late strike helped see off a determined Leganes 3-0.


    Both Madrid sides suffered a familiar lack of cutting edge in front of goal this season, but it was Atletico who passed up the best chance when Angel Correa fired wide after just three minutes.


    “We lacked a goal, but apart from that I feel for the players because they deserved more,” said Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane.


    “10 points is a lot but that will change for sure because Barca will not always win and we will be in the running.”


    IMG_20171119_093017.jpg

    After a bright start from Atletico, Real’s first chance came on the counter-attack but Juanfran outpaced Cristiano Ronaldo when the Portuguese was put clean through by Luka Modric much to the home crowd’s delight.


    “In the first 25 minutes you saw the team we are against the best team in the world, who had the need to win after Barca’s win,” said Atletico boss Diego Simeone.


    “We are finding it hard to score goals. If we score with Correa it would have changed the game completely.”


    The visitors slowly started to take control of possession as the first period wore on, but lacked a creative spark.


    (Punch)
     

    Nov 19, 2017
    Comments