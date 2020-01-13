Sergio Ramos scored the decisive spot-kick as Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid 4-1 on penalties to win the Spanish Super Cup.
The Real captain sent Jan Oblak the wrong way to secure the trophy after a goalless 120 minutes in Saudi Arabia....
read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2FPwWXb
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The Real captain sent Jan Oblak the wrong way to secure the trophy after a goalless 120 minutes in Saudi Arabia....
read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2FPwWXb
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]