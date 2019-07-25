The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has expressed sadness over the slow pace of action from the government of United Kingdom, (UK) on the corruption case involving former Petroleum minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke.
A statement from the agency says the matter has been …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2GuRTrc
Get More Nigeria Metro News
A statement from the agency says the matter has been …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2GuRTrc
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[65]