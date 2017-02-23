Submit Post Advertise

    John Mahama, Ghana's former President, has debunked reports making rounds in Ghana that he is worth about $900 million.

    Mahama told South Africa Power FM, ''I am not anywhere near even $2million to talk about $900 million.'''

    ''I am absolutely nowhere near that,' Mr. Mahama stressed, explaining: 'Often my brother [Ibrahim] is confused with me. My brother is a businessman, he has his assets and I have no interest in his business and I don’t own shares in his business.

    ''I am a farmer, I have published a book and I have earned royalties from my book and I earn from my farm and that is it. I live a very modest life.''
     
