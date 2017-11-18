Submit Post Advertise

Metro Maiduguri: Deafening Explosion Hits Giwa Barracks, 2 Killed

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Nov 18, 2017

    A deafening explosion has occurred near Giwa barracks area of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

    An official confirmed that two people were killed in the explosion.

    This is coming three days after two suicide bombers attacked a crowded suburb of Maiduguri leaving at least 18 persons dead and 29 injured.

    Today’s blast went off at about 6.50 a.m. Saturday morning.

    Residents cringed in fear as the thunderous blast reverberated over the city.

    Security trucks belonging to the Nigeria military and that of the Civillian-JTF were sighted coming from the Giwa barracks road at top speed with their headlamps on.

    Premium Times reported that a trader, Umar Ali, residing close to the barracks said the explosion went off after the suicide bomber was gunned down.

    “We learnt that it was soldiers that shot a suspected female suicide bomber who was coming near a military post near the barracks,” Mr. Ali said.
     

