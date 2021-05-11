  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Metro Maiduguri under Boko Haram attack as sporadic explosions rock parts of city – New Telegraph News


K

Kayode Israel

Social Member
Curators
For Sale - One Bedroom Executive Flat - Lagos (NGN37m)
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

JUST IN: Maiduguri under Boko Haram attack as sporadic explosions rock parts of city - New Telegraph

Suspected armed members of the dreaded Boko Haram sect have on Tuesday evening invaded some parts of Jiddari Polo near Federal High Court of Justice in Maiduguri the Borno state capital, as sounds of gunshots and explosions rocking the city. Thousands of residents have fled into the heart of…
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 

Similar threads

K
Metro Heavy explosions, gunshots in parts of Maiduguri – Vanguard News
Replies
0
Views
504
Kayode Israel
K
K
Metro Ortom weeps as herdsmen attack Benue IDP camp, kill seven, injure scores – New Telegraph News
Replies
0
Views
192
Kayode Israel
K
E
Metro Update: 10 dead, 47 injured in Boko Haram’s attack on Maiduguri - PM News
Replies
0
Views
444
ese
E
K
Metro Boko Haram Burns Mainok Police Station As Troops Repel Attack On Base – Leadership Newspaper
Replies
0
Views
286
Kayode Israel
K
E
Metro Mafa, Gov Zulum’s hometown, under Boko Haram attack - Vanguard Newspaper
Replies
0
Views
571
ese
E

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top