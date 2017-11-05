Submit Post Advertise

Mainagate: Buhari Must Act Now - Falana

Discussion in 'Political News' started by Jamaz, Nov 5, 2017

    Human Rights Activist, Femi Falana (SAN) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari quickly take action against all officials involved in the controversial recall of the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.


    He said in a statement issued on Sunday titled, “President Buhari should act with dispatch on Mainagate” that “time is certainly not on the side of President Buhari”.


    The Nation reports that Falana’s advice was sequel to a statement credited to the family of Abdulrasheed Maina, accusing Buhari administration of official betrayal.


    He recalled that at a press conference in Kaduna two weeks ago, the spokesman for the Abdulrasheed Maina’s family, Mr. Aliyu Maina, had stated that “Abdulrasheed was in fact invited by this administration and he was promised security to come and clean up the mess and generate more revenue to the government by blocking leakages.”


    “ He has been working with the DSS for quite some time and he was given necessary security. So, one wonders why all the agencies and various individuals responsible for his return are now denying, ” Maina’s spokesman stated.


    In his reaction to the development, Falana contended that those who recalled Maina, “deliberately set out to subvert the anti-corruption policy of the Buhari administration”.
     

